We have acquired a certain amount of know-how in crisis management and the memory of what can happen when we take leave of our senses en masse and succumb to emotion is all too raw.

The new challenge of the coronavirus finds the state and the Greeks better armed, more mature.

So far, the majority has behaved responsibly. But we are still at the start of the epidemic and we will have to muster every shred of fortitude and patience to ride out this crisis and to get the economy back on its feet.

The calmer we remain, the fewer the losses we will suffer.