Turkey locks over-65s up

Turkey has banned people above 65 and those with chronic health problems from leaving their homes as part of Ankara’s efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.

The interior ministry said in an order Saturday the high-risk groups would be under curfew and would not be allowed to leave their residences, go to public spaces or use public transportation starting midnight.

Many Turkish citizens, among them the elderly, have ignored public announcements to remain indoors, flocking to parks and public spaces. The ministry said the continued presence of senior citizens and the chronically ill in the public “risks themselves and public health.”

The ministry said social support groups would ensure their basic needs are met.

At least 670 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and nine people have died in Turkey.

[AP]