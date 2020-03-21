Cyprus records first coronavirus death

Cyprus has recorded its first death as a result of the coronavirus.

The Cyprus health ministry said late Saturday that the man whose age was not given, had been suffering from long-term liver, kidney and heart ailments.

The ministry said the patient appeared to have contracted the virus from another carrier at a hospital where he was being treated for liver disease. Although his diagnosis from liver disease was bleak, the virus appeared to have worsened his condition.

At latest count, there are 84 confirmed coronavirus cases in the internationally recognized south of ethnically divided Cyprus. There are another 31 cases in the breakaway, Turkish Cypriot north.

Cyprus has banned entry to all foreign nationals except those who live and work in the country as well as diplomats. It has also enacted a 14-day ban on inbound flights from 28 countries including Germany, Israel and the U.K.

[AP]