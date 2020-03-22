Lockdown starts 6 a.m. Monday

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced a lockdown, starting at 6 a.m. Monday.

All citizens and residents must stay at home, or risk a 150-euro fine.

There are specific exemptions to the lockdown: going to work, visiting to doctor, shopping, including for medicines, leaving home to provide assistance to family members, especially the elderly and children, going out for exercise – solitary or in pairs – and walking the dog. Everyone must carry an ID or passport with them.

Also, people returning to their permanent place of residence are exempt from the measure as they travel.

Other government officials will specify the measures and their enforcement.

Mitsotakis thanked "the vast majority of citizens" who followed the quarantine instructions when it was first imposed more than a week ago, and blamed the "frivolous, flippant" few who "put everyone in danger" by defying the instructions.

[AP]