Moderate quake rattles Parga after strong tremor on Saturday

A moderate earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale struck near the western coastal town of Parga early on Monday but there were no reports of any injuries or damage.

The quake, which occurred at 6.41 a.m., had its epicenter 17 kilometers east of Parga, according to the Geodynamic Institute's National Observatory.

It followed a stronger temblor, of 5.6-Richter, which struck the area in the early hours of Saturday, leaving three people with minor injuries and damaging scores of buildings.