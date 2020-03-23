Greeks repatriated from Italy via port of Patra

In a coordinated operation involving the Patra Port Authority, fire service and police, 110 Greeks being repatriated from Italy were received and taken to their homes late on Sunday.

The ferry carryign the passengers reached the western port shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday. The fire service had provided three buses which transferred those passengers who did not have relatives waiting to collect them, or their own vehicle, to Athens and Agrinio.

The fire service workers driving the vehicles were wearing special protective suits and masks as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.