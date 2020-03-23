Greek Yale professor appeals to Greeks to respect lockdown

The Greek Yale University professor, Nicholas A. Christakis, has called on Greeks, in a post on Twitter, to honor the new lockdown announced by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday and self-isolate.

"A note to my fellow Greeks," he wrote, lauding Mitsotakis for closing schools and imposing additional restrictions on movement. "You should not gather outside. This is not a holiday. Stay home!" Christakis wrote, adding that people should only go out once a week for essentials and "not touch friends."

"Den thelo na klapso tin Romiosini," he concluded, paraphrasing the Greek poet Yiannis Ritsos whose words were set to music by veteran composer Mikis Theodorakis.