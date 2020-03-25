The Thessaloniki Water & Sewerage Company (EYATH) has urged people not to flush disposable plastic gloves, masks and wet wipes down the toilet as they could cause extensive damage to the city’s sewage network.

In a statement, EYATH said the large increase in the number of such items disposed in this way – due to the Covid-19 pandemic – means maintenance crews have to clean pumping stations around the city up to twice a day, placing their health at risk.

According to Christos Traganos, head of the EYATH’s sewage networks, these items do not decompose and, in combination with hardened fat and oil, can cause blockages in sewer pipes, pumping stations and sewage installations.



Similar recommendations are also being made by the Athens Water Company (EYDAP).