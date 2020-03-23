The outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Greece is not just testing the administration and the country’s public healthcare system; it is also testing the reflexes of Greek society and eliminating the gap between citizen and state. We are all together in this deadly battle against Covid-19 virus but some members of society are better equipped to provide assistance in the joint effort.

The Ministry of Health is appealing to these people to offer their skills voluntarily for the purpose of meeting the unprecedented needs of hospitals. The burden on the country from the outbreak will be very heavy, but the healthcare system needs the assistance of all the solidarity reserves we have.