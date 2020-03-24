President to deliver message to nation on anniversary, lockdown

Greece's new president Katerina Sakellaropoulou is on Tuesday afternoon to deliver a message to the nation during which she is expected to refer to Wednesday's March 25 independence day, which will be celebrated in the absence of crowds this year due to the coronavirus epidemic, and on the necessity of the lockdown imposed from Monday.

In the recorded message, Sakellaropoulou is expected to underline that the suspension of individual rights and freedoms and the restriction of social norms is due to the unprecedented crisis and public health risk posed by Covid-19 but that it is a temporary measure and will eventually be lifted when the risk has passed.

On Wednesday, Sakellaropoulou is to visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to deposit a wreath in honor of Independence Day. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Parliament Speaker Kostas Tasoulas is also expected to attend while the leaders of opposition parties have also been invited. It will be the first time the anniversary is marked with such sparse attendance.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sakellaropoulou spoke with the president of the the "Greece 2021" committee on the bicentennial of the declaration of the Greek War of Independence (1821), Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki. The latter explained to the president the activities being planned by the commitee and it goals.