Athens says Ankara undermining peace in the Aegean, East Med

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Greece accused Turkey of undermining stability in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.



The statement was seen as a response to the submission earlier this month by Turkey’s permanent representative to the UN Feridun Sinirlioglu of a document that contained geographical coordinates based on the contentious maritime boundaries accord signed between Ankara and Libya’s Tripoli-based government in November.



“[Turkey] once more insists on not recognizing the Republic of Cyprus, which is a member of the EU and the UN, on not recognizing the sovereign rights of the Greek islands, [and] on blatantly violating the International Law of the Sea,” the ministry said.



It said Greece will “continue to respect international law as the cornerstone of peace and stability across the world.”

“It continues to demand respect for the islands’ sovereign right to a continental shelf and exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and to emphasize that illegal and invalid agreements do not produce any legal effect,” it said.

