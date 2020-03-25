Police record 1,795 lockdown violations in two days

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) announced on Wednesday that on Tuesday they recorded 1,631 violations of a lockdown imposed by the government on Monday to curb the spread of Covid-19.



In all cases, officers imposed a fine of 150 euros on offenders.



A total of 1,795 violations were recorded on Monday and Tuesday, ELAS said.



The majority of the violations (575) were in Attica, while significant figures were also recorded on the Ionian islands (163), on Crete (146), in western Greece (117) and in the Peloponnese (107).



Meanwhile, ELAS said that the number of businesses owners or managers detained for disregarding the coronavirus-enforced closures has risen to 267.



Those detained were operating retail stores, hair salons, cafes, restaurants, florists, sports centers and clothing stores.