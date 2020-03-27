Reviving polarization

Political confrontation will not contain the pandemic.



The opposition has a duty to criticize government errors, even in the middle of a crisis. Slinging barbs and blanket accusations as the death toll rises is tantamount to political hooliganism. It is an a priori failed attempt to revive a division that cost the country dearly during the financial crisis.



Those who feel nostalgic for that climate only make their parties look bad. They must be excluded in an exemplary fashion.