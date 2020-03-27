The special account for renewable energy sources, through which green power producers are paid, is showing a 423-million-euro annual drop in revenues.

In two teleconferences on Thursday, the Regulatory Authority for Energy and the Energy Ministry heard the market explain the problem, which is based mainly on the drop in the marginal system price and the reduction of carbon emission prices, factors that have significantly improved the energy suppliers’ profit margins.



According to the figures presented to the RAE and the ministry, the total benefit to suppliers from the drop in system prices, emission costs and oil rates amounts to 1 billion euros.



RES producers are proposing the suppliers cover the special account’s deficit.