Coronavirus cases rise to 966, death toll up to 28
Sixty-six people are in intensive care, all but one intubated, Tsiodras said, adding that 52 patients have recovered.
Greece’s Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras announced 74 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the new total number to 966.
The death toll has risen to 28 (23 men and 5 women) after another two patients died, he said. The average age of those who have died was 73.
A total of 13,477 tests have been administered, he said.