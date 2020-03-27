Greeks to be flown back from UK

In spite of a ban on flights from the UK, introduced on Monday as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Greek authorities on Friday gave the all clear for an Aegean Airlines flight to repatriate 32 Greeks stranded in Britain.

The exemption was granted for the people who had traveled to London for medical treatment and had been there when the government banned flights from the UK and Turkey on Monday.

The Greek Embassy in London mediated to secure the repatriation of the 32 people, some of whom have undergone surgery. Another flight is to return dozens more Greeks from London in the coming days, most likely on Sunday. All passengers will be quarantined.