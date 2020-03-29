COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
The country’s challenge

The country’s defenses are holding up. But we are still at the beginning. The coronavirus pandemic is not only testing Greece’s public health system; it is also taking a toll on the economy. The impact is already evident. 

However, not everything is bleak. Some of the economic taboos that obstructed recovery during the previous financial crisis have been lifted. A new collective ethos is taking shape. Restarting the economy will not be easy. But doing so will be less daunting if Greek society is able to remain united.

Fair burden-sharing and consensus-driven politics will benefit the country, whereas polarization will only distract it from its goals. Greek society has shown it has what it takes to overcome the fresh challenge.

