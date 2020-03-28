Greece congratulates North Macedonia on NATO membership

The Greek Foreign Ministry has congratulated North Macedonia for becoming the 30th member of NATO.

“We congratulate the Republic of North Macedonia that joins NATO as the 30th member of our alliance. We welcome our neighbors to the NATO family and look forward to working together as allies,” it tweeted.

The government in Skopje said in a statement that “we have fulfilled the dream of generations.”



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg declared, “North Macedonia is now part of the NATO family.”



The admission of North Macedonia came after it changed its name last year, settling a decades-long row with NATO and European Union member Greece.