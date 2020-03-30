Pandemic-linked fraud proliferates globally

With reports of fraud linked to the Covid-19 pandemic proliferating on a global scale, Greece has also had its share of incidents, Kathimerini understands.

More specifically, three large Attica-based companies have in recent days filed lawsuits and complaints with the police cybercrime division claiming losses of between 8,000 and 15,000 euros by ordering health and sanitary supplies from bogus companies.

One of the claimants tried to purchase medical masks while the other two were interested in sanitary products to protect their employees from the virus. In addition, executives of several other companies have also made complaints of fraud to Greek police.

Since early March, cybercrime officials have identified and shut down five websites. On a global level, Interpol has been involved in 30 investigations into coronavirus-related fraud since the beginning of the crisis, as well as blocking 18 bank accounts in Asia and Europe and freezing 730,000 US dollars in “suspicious” transactions.