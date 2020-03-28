University labs to help with coronavirus tests

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) has provided funding for laboratories at the National Kapodistrian University of Athens to help in the diagnosis of Covid-19 and research into the disease.

The two labs are in the Microbiology Department and the Epidemiology, Hygiene and Medical Statistics Laboratory.

Each lab will receive 335,000 euros to assist in the diagnosis of the coronavirus, seeking preventative measures against secondary infection, and research into understanding the virus’ clinical and epidemiological nature.