Minister not ruling out airport shutdown at ‘later stage’

The possibility of airports being closed as yet another measure to halt the spread of the coronavirus in Greece has not been ruled out by Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis who said on Saturday that it was a measure to be considered at a “later stage.”



Speaking on Skai TV, Gerapetritis said that at this stage the government is only providing for the repatriation of Greeks due to health reasons or because they have nowhere to stay abroad.



“Already 6,500 people from abroad are in quarantine. This is a burden on the system,” he said.



“At a later stage [airport closures] will also be considered,” he said.