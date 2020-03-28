Coronavirus cases exceed 1,000; 32 dead

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece has exceeded 1,000, according to the latest government briefing.

The number of confirmed cases nbow stands at 1.061, up 95 from 24 hours ago.

There were also 4 fatalities, bringing the total to 32.

Holland was added to the already long list of countries flights have been banned to and from.

Earlier Saturday, Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on TV the lockdown will last "way beyond" April 6, the original end-date envisaged when the lockdown was applied.

The government says that the vast majority of inhabitants adhere to the lockdown, but mulls further moves to decongest supermarkets and maintain social distance, such as making aisles one-way passages.

[AP/Kathimerini]