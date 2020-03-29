More ideas considered to decongest supermarkets

New measures are being examined to further reduce crowding at open-air markets and supermarkets, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Saturday.



He told Open TV that "at the moment open-air markets and supermarket are operating in a satisfactory fashion."



He added that "in Denmark... they have made supermarket aisles one-way, so that customers do not run into one another, and this is something we are examining. We are seeking new ideas but we are pleased because our market is operating well. I was impressed that people at the supermarkets I visited were keeping their distances," said the minister.