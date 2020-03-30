Military starts production of antiseptic from seized ethanol

Greece's armed forces have started producing antiseptic from quantities of ethanol, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA) has said.

More than 150 ton of ethanol seized from illicit manufacturers of bootleg alcohol is believed to be in storage at customs warehouses across the country.

The initial plan foresees the production and distribution of 13,500 400-milliter bottles of sanitizer for the needs of the armed forces, another 1,500 for the needs of the National Guard and another 13,500 1-liter bottles for the Health Ministry.

Moreover a military factory will soon begin the production of large quantities of surgical masks for the needs of both the armed forces and the Health Ministry, GEETHA said.