Veteran leftist and resistance fighter Manolis Glezos dies at 98

Veteran leftist and resistance fighter Manolis Glezos has died at the age of 98.

He died of heart failure, according to reports.

An active opponent of Greece's resistance to the Nazis, Glezos is best known for tearing down the Nazi flag from the Acropolis in 1941 as occupying German forces conquered Athens.

Glezos was politically active until the end, strongly campaigning against the austerity imposed on Greece during its financial crisis.

In June 2012, he was elected as an MP with leftist SYRIZA and gained a seat in the European Parliament two years later with over 430,000 vote. At age 91, he was also the oldest person elected to the European Parliament in that election.

