Greek president offers condolences over death of Glezos

Newly appointed Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou offered her condolences on Monday over the death of Manolis Glezos, describing the World War II resistance fighter and leftist activist as a “brave man.”

Glezos, who died of heart failure at the age of 98, was “a symbol of the resistance against Nazism, an uncompromising champion of social justice,” Sakellaropoulou said in her announcement.

The Greek president went on describe Glezos, who is best known for tearing down the Nazi flag from the Acropolis in 1941 as occupying German forces marched into Athens, “as a pure patriot in every sense of the word,” as well as a “dynamic and sensitive citizen until the end of his tumultuous journey.”

“He will remain in our memory as an emblematic figure of our modern history,” Sakellaropoulou said, extending her condolences to Glezos’ family.