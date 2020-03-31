NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Thessaloniki woman’s death attributed to fall

A young woman who was found dead on Monday by night in Paleokastro, a suburb north of Thessaloniki, appears to have died from a fall, police said on Tuesday.

According to investigators in the northern port city, the unnamed 20-year-old seems to have been walking her dog in the vicinity of a disused mine when she tumbled at least 50 meters down a rocky slope.

Her body was found by passersby, who also located her dog nearby and unharmed.

The exact circumstances of the fall are still under investigation.

