Thessaloniki woman’s death attributed to fall

A young woman who was found dead on Monday by night in Paleokastro, a suburb north of Thessaloniki, appears to have died from a fall, police said on Tuesday.

According to investigators in the northern port city, the unnamed 20-year-old seems to have been walking her dog in the vicinity of a disused mine when she tumbled at least 50 meters down a rocky slope.

Her body was found by passersby, who also located her dog nearby and unharmed.

The exact circumstances of the fall are still under investigation.