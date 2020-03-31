Sakellaropoulou heaps praise on seamstress

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou phoned to congratulate a seamstress in the northern Greek city of Grevena on Tuesday who manufactured 600 surgical masks for the local hospital.

Sakellaropoulou praised Elona Angoli for her humanity, preparedness and contribution.

In a post on her facebook account, the Greek President referred to a “dehydration of public life” caused by the pandemic, but also to the “emotional tension” it is causing among families and individuals.

At the same time she stressed the importance of solidarity and responsibility, and noted the benefits of digital technology.

“Interconnected with the whole world, we feel even more deeply involved in the destiny of all mankind,” she wrote and welcomed the voluntary contribution of many people.

She concluded with a quote by Michel de Montaigne, one of the most important humanists of the 16th century: “I look upon all men as my compatriots.”

