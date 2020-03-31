Coronavirus cases rise to 1,314, with death toll increasing to 49

Greek Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras on Tuesday announced 82 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total nationwide to 1,314.



He said an additional 20 cases were reported among the crew of a cruise ship.

Another 7 infected people died, Tsiodras said, pushing the death toll 49.



The number of coronavirus patients treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU) reached 85, he said.