Given the 90 percent reduction in urban transport services, a growing number of commuters that had purchased long-duration bus, train and metro cards are reportedly demanding action from the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA).

The appeals have come particularly from commuters with three-month or annual cards.

OASA is reportedly not considering the possibility of a refund. However, an extension of the validity of the cards is being mulled, but a final decision has yet to be taken. In the meantime, there is widespread concern that reduced revenues due to limited services will impact the companies’ operating costs.