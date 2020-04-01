NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Confusion over public transport cards

ALEXANDRA KASSIMI

TAGS: Transport, Coronavirus

Given the 90 percent reduction in urban transport services, a growing number of commuters that had purchased long-duration bus, train and metro cards are reportedly demanding action from the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA). 

The appeals have come particularly from commuters with three-month or annual cards.

OASA is reportedly not considering the possibility of a refund. However, an extension of the validity of the cards is being mulled, but a final decision has yet to be taken. In the meantime, there is widespread concern that reduced revenues due to limited services will impact the companies’ operating costs.

 

