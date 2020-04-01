Police record 2,561 lockdown violations in one day

The Greek Police (ELAS) recorded a total of 2,561 violations of a public lockdown on Tuesday while nine people were arrested on that day for opening their businesses despite a government ban imposed last month as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



The majority of Tuesday’s violations were recorded in Attica (1,051), with 212 in Thessaloniki and another 212 in western Greece.



Since the lockdown came into force on Monday, March 23, ELAS has registered a total of 13,195 violations nationwide. Since then, a total of 326 owners or managers of businesses that opened in spite of a government ban have been arrested. Most of the offending businesses were hair salons, cafes and food outlets.



Meanwhile, policing has been stepped up on Thessaloniki’s popular promenade following the imposition of a ban on access to the waterfront outside the hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. after it was observed that the area was crowded with people last weekend.