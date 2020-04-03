Vatholomaios sends blessings to medical staff

Ecumenical Patriarch Vatholomaios gave his blessings to Greek medical staff that are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in a phone call on Friday with infectious disease expert and government adviser on the crisis Sotiris Tsiodras.

According to a statement issued by the Istanbul-based Patriarchate, Vatholomaios also congratulated Tsiodras himself and his associates for their efforts.



He also extended his regards to Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias.