The pandemic has triggered defense reflexes in the Greek political system that will hopefully survive into the future and become a good legacy of the crisis.

The tone of the recent debate in Parliament on measures for dealing with the coronavirus epidemic and its impact shows us that our political forces can disagree on issues of national importance without having to engage in political histrionics.

The battle to restart the economy is, of course, the responsibility of the government. But it will also require maturity from the opposition so that incredibly precious energy and time are not wasted on needless arguments and grandstanding.

The country simply cannot take another round of political opposition similar to that it experienced during the memorandum era.