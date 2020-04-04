More than 4 mln euros collected in fines for flouting coronavirus rules

The Greek }state had collected a total of 4.25 million euros by April 3 in fines issued nationwide for violations of measures restricting the movement of citizens and the activities of many businesses to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

According to data released by the Hellenic Police (ELAS), since the ban on non-essential movement was introduced on March 23, inspections yielded 17,358 violations, each of which resulted in a fine of 150 euros, bringing in a total of 2.6 million euros.

Most of these violations were recorded in the region of Attica, followed by the northern port city of Thessaloniki, the islands of the Ionian and Western Greece.

As for retail and catering businesses that were ordered to close earlier in the March, a total of 330 violations were recorded by April 3.

Each carried a fine of 5,000 euros, bringing 1.6 million euros into state coffers.

“It is significant that the majority of citizens have complied with the measures implemented to avoid and limit the spread of the coronavirus and for this, the Hellenic Police thanks them sincerely,” police spokeswoman Ioanna Rotziokou told the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).

She stressed the measures are aimed at protecting members of the public, not punishing them.

Government officials have said that the bulk of this revenue will be spent on bolstering the public healthcare system.