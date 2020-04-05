Coronavirus update: 1735 cases, 73 dead

Greece's Health Ministry has announced that there have been 5 new fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours to 6 p.m. (1500 GMT) local, raising the total to 73, 52 of them men.

The average age of the victims is 74.

There were also 62 new confirmed cases, with the total now at 1735, 54.9% of them men.

There are 93 people, 72 men and 21 women, in intensive care units.

The Health Ministry added that 25,453 tests for the disease have been administered.

