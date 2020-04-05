Mykonos under stricter quarantine

The Greek government has announced stricter quarantine measures for the islands of Mykonos and Santorini, both of which are among Greece's premier tourist destinations.

Specifically, for the island of Mykonos, there is a total curfew imposed on residents from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.; residents will no longer be allowed to attend weddings, only funerals and this only for the closest relatives of the diseased; in families where the parents are split or divorced, the parent who does not have custody of the children will not be allowed to visit them; and residents can no longer leave their homes to tend to a sick or otherwise vulnerable family member; municipal authorities will undertake that role.

Also, residents of Mykonos will not be allowed to leave their homes to exercise, individually or in pairs, as in the rest of Greece. They will only be allowed to walk their dog, for 15 minutes, and only on the block around their home. There are also stricter than usual crowd control measures in supermarkets.

On the island of Santorini, all construction activities are suspended.

The above measures will be imposed Monday morning and will last 14 days. They will then be reviewed.

[AP/Kathimerini]