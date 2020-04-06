Water Airports postpones operations in Ionian Sea for 2021

Water Airports SA on Monday said it postponed the operation of its seaplane network in the Ionian Sea for 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic has halted licensing procedures, the company CEO told state-run news agency ANA.

Anastasios Govas said he hoped that this year's tourist season could still get back on track during the summer months, on the condition that a return to normality will not be delayed.

"It seems that seaplanes will not fly in the Ionian Sea as licensing procedures for water airports in the region will not be completed, with the exception of Corfu and Paxi islands which have already been licensed. Licensing procedures will be ready for 2021," he said, adding that the test flight of a new seaplane "Seaster Dornier" was successfully carried out a few days ago in the Oberpfaffenhofen EDMO airport in Germany.