Greece’s leftist opposition is calling for growth-minded, or what is sometimes described as “front-heavy,” measures to support the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

However, at this point in time, no one quite knows what the starting point is in order to be able to define what lies before and what lies after, back and front.

With the pandemic still unfolding across the globe, it would be premature to use every piece of ammunition at this moment – especially given the fact that not all support measures are currently on the table.

The European Union is still mulling its response to the economic fallout of the pandemic. We need cautious thinking rather than front-heavy promises.