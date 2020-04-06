ATHEX: Index posts biggest jump since 2015

The slowdown in the onslaught of the coronavirus in Greece and the rest of Europe, according to the statistics of the last few days, and the hopes for a rebound at the oversold Greek market sent stocks soaring at Athinon Avenue on Monday by the highest daily rate recorded since 2015.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 586.46 points, adding 8.46 percent to Friday’s 540.74 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 8.83 percent to 1,429.39 points.

The banks index jumped 8.95 percent, with National soaring 10.78 percent, Alpha grabbing 9.67 percent, Piraeus rebounding 9.25 percent and Eurobank earning 6.89 percent.

Eight blue chips posted a rise of more than 10 percent, including Sarantis (up 13.88 percent), Mytilineos (11.31 percent), Motor Oil (10.17 percent), ADMIE Holdings (10.16 percent) and Lamda Development (10.15 percent).

In total 96 stocks posted gains, 13 suffered losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 61.1 million euros, up from last Friday’s 39.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.62 percent to close at 48.42 points.