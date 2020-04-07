PM sends message of support to diaspora Greeks

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday sent a message of support to Greeks in the United States, where the coronavirus death toll has surpassed 10,000 and infections have risen to nearly 400,000.

“In these difficult hours, my thoughts also go out to our brothers and sisters beyond our borders, to Greeks wherever they may be – and especially in the United States and in New York,” he said, calling on Greeks abroad to abide by social distancing and sanitation measures for containing the spread of the deadly virus.

“Greece is already entering the second month of emergency measures dictated by the pandemic… Our country’s experience shows that staying calm and solidarity bring results,” Mitsotakis said, adding that Greece’s embassies and consulates “are always open” to Greeks abroad and church organizations provide an assistance network.