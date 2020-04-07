100-mln-dollar initiative by SNF in fight against Covid-19

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) on Tuesday has announced a donation of 100 million dollars as part of a global initiative to alleviate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, it said the initiative is rooted in its philanthropic philosophy of public-private collaboration and working closely with grantee partners around the world.



“It will focus both immediately and in the long term on some of the most pressing issues related to the pandemic,” it said, and that its “first area of focus is medical research,” adding that it was providing an immediate grant of 3 million dollars to the Rockefeller University to support its research on the pandemic.

“SNF will work with public and private entities and our grantee partners to ensure food security for those in need,” the statement said. “In times when isolation is part of the solution, we must continue to stand by the most vulnerable to ensure that their essential needs are met."

SNF is also in the midst of a 450-million-dollar health initiative in Greece, which involves the collaboration of both the state and private sectors. This project includes the construction of three new hospitals, emergency and diagnostic equipment, trauma care training, nursing education, and infectious disease training.