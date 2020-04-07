Cruise liners to berth  at Greece’s ports

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with the Greek government for the creation of a framework so that cruise ships can carry out short-term berthing in Greeks ports at a time when cruise ports are closed for precautionary purposes.



The agreement allows cruise liners to be able to bring aboard supplies of food, water and fuel safely, as well as for the safe disposal of waste based on European Union guidance and the international rules of the International Maritime Organization and the 2006 Maritime Labor Convention.