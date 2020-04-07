ATHEX: Bourse index climbs above 600-pt mark

Tuesday’s trading session at Athinon Avenue, which closed without any news from the Eurogroup meeting, continued along Monday’s growth path, taking the stock market’s gains to 4.3 billion euros in capitalization terms from the start of the week as the benchmark has rebounded by almost 12.4 percent in total. This has been accompanied by a fresh decline in bond yields.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 607.73 points, adding 3.63 percent to Monday’s 586.46 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 4.35 percent to 1,491.57 points.

The banks index advanced 6.61 percent, with National soaring 11.33 percent, Eurobank improving 5.58 percent, Piraeus grabbing 5.50 percent and Alpha earning 4.93 percent.

Other gainers included Ellaktor (up 10.53 percent), Viohalco (7.78 percent), Coca-Cola HBC (7.55 percent), Fourlis (6.75 percent) and Motor Oil (6.16 percent).

In total 81 stocks posted gains, 31 took losses and 18 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 74.5 million euros, up from Monday’s 61.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange slipped 0.33 percent to close at 48.26 points.