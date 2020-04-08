NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek PM briefs President via video conference

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday held a video conference meeting with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to brief her on developments regarding public health and government measures to support the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report by state-run Athens Macedonia news agency (ANA-MPA), Mitsotakis emphasized the significance of people’s renewed confidence in the country’s institutions, the state, public functionaries and the national health system (ESY).

ANA-MPA said Mitsotakis expressed his conviction that the health crisis had provided a platform for substantiated scientific discourse, adding that the trend would serve a cross-party response to populism and misinformation.

He reportedly added that the Greek people had mostly adhered to government restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the virus, thereby demonstrating that they perceive the common good as absolute priority.

