Two more Covid-19 deaths bring total to 83

Greece’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday two more people died in the past 24 hours in the country from the new coronavirus, which raised the total number to 83 since the start of the outbreak.

There were also 52 new infections and the new total stands at 1,884, of which 57 percent are men, according to Health Ministry spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras.

He said 84 patients are intubated in intensive care units, of which 77 percent has an underlying illness and there average age is 67. At the same time, 14 people left the ICUs.

Tsiodras said Greek health authorities have carried out 32,528 tests nationwide.