The government has gone to great lengths to support the extraordinary needs of the national healthcare system since the emergence of the coronavirus crisis in Greece last month.

However, authorities should now start planning to complete the reinforcement of the system with additional staff and equipment in order to put an end to its chronic shortfalls – such as the shortage of intensive care units.

At the same time, the lessons of this crisis should be used in terms of planning to restructure primary healthcare in Greece. A new national healthcare system, one that is more reliable and suited to the fine employees who serve it, could be the legacy of this dreadful epidemic.