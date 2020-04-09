NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Three more Covid-19 deaths bring total to 86

TAGS: Coronavirus, Death

Greece’s Health Ministry said on Thursday three more people died in the past 24 hours in the country from the new coronavirus, which raised the total number to 86 since the start of the outbreak.

There were also 71 new infections and the new total stands at 1,955, according to Health Ministry spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras.

He said 79 patients are intubated in intensive care units. Their average age is 67. At the same time, 16 people left the ICUs.

Tsiodras said Greek health authorities have carried out 33,634 tests nationwide.
 

