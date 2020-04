Orthodox monks carry the holy icon of Axion Esti during a litany against the coronavirus pandemic, in Karyes, at the monastic community of Mount Athos, in northern Greece, on Wednesday. According to measures imposed by the government to stem the spread of the virus, religious services for all faiths may be carried out behind closed doors by a single religious representative and no more than three assistants. Services may be broadcast live on television, radio and the internet. [EPA]