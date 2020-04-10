The pundits who articulate public discourse in Greece regarding the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences appear to be missing an important point: We do not all have access to the new media. And it is not easy for everyone to adapt to the restrictions that have been imposed by the authorities, particularly those prohibitions that drill down to the very core of some people’s being: their religious faith.

Adopting a patronizing style or ridiculing someone’s character is not the most appropriate way to address the concerns of these citizens, most of whom belong to generations that have actually managed to survive greater scourges than the one we are currently facing.

What is needed is persuasion, not pontification.