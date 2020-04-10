NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Food stores to open on Orthodox Palm Sunday

Food stores in Greece will open on Orthodox Palm Sunday (April 12) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to facilitate customers who want to buy their supplies for Easter, following a decision by Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

During Orthodox Easter Week, starting April 13, food stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and until 8 p.m. on Easter Saturday (April 18).

The decision was published in the Government Gazette on Friday.

